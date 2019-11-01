Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Trading Up 8%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s stock price was up 8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.95, approximately 349,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 394,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SVRA shares. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price target on shares of Savara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Savara in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth about $574,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,438,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 241,117 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savara Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

