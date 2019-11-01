Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Buys 30 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 110.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 101,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after purchasing an additional 53,522 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock traded up $5.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $342.18. 19,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,774. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $245.59 and a twelve month high of $385.51. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.10.

In related news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total transaction of $540,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,105.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total value of $181,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

