Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 108,593 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 22,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.67.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $6.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,678. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $180.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

