Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $10.57 Million Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,324 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $10,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 48.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total value of $526,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total transaction of $1,137,432.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,184,312. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.95. 40,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Clorox Co has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $167.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 118.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

