Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $813,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 382.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,146 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in General Motors by 321.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,302,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,794,000 after buying an additional 3,281,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,277,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in General Motors by 319.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,461,357 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,366,000 after buying an additional 2,635,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 1,004.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,427,746 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,541,000 after buying an additional 2,207,859 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $668,853.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,095,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,537,244. General Motors has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.58.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

