Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 102,225 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 102,225 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises about 2.2% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $27,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 375,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,513,000 after purchasing an additional 98,861 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.28. 35,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,550. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $80.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 39,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $2,778,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,585.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 36,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $2,557,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,166.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,860 shares of company stock worth $5,586,330. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

