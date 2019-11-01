SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.2% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on SBA Communications to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $240.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $155.19 and a 52-week high of $270.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.77.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $486.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.48 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 19.47%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 17,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.72, for a total value of $4,344,249.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,664,994.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 54,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.07, for a total value of $14,585,956.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,472,180.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,529 shares of company stock worth $26,257,774. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

