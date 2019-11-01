ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of ScanSource worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 205,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 21,738 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.87. 3,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,424. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $813.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.87.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.12). ScanSource had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. ScanSource’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCSC. BidaskClub raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on ScanSource from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.