Schneider National Inc (SNDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of SNDR traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,672. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $23.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

