Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.24-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.32.

SNDR opened at $22.87 on Friday. Schneider National has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a positive rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Schneider National from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Schneider National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Schneider National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

