Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Short Interest Up 5.1% in October

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 202,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 257.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $21.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $547.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

