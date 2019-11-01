Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF) is Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index comprises about 3.3% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index worth $15,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 7,100.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 250.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42.

