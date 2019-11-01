Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 37.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.7% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,685. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45.

