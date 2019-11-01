Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 365,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

NYSE SAIC opened at $82.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34. Science Applications International has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $92.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.37.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

In related news, Director John J. Hamre sold 10,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $864,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,488.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,868,000 after purchasing an additional 447,661 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Science Applications International by 111.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,605,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,022 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Science Applications International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 833,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 4,190.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 592,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,252,000 after purchasing an additional 578,294 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAIC. Cowen upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

