Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.13. Scientific Games reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.67 million. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGMS. BidaskClub lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of SGMS stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,669. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 2.23. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

In related news, Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,291.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $2,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,348.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,643,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the second quarter worth approximately $29,973,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the second quarter worth approximately $17,576,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the second quarter worth approximately $14,619,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Scientific Games by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,876,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,284,000 after acquiring an additional 515,519 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Scientific Games by 752.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 419,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

