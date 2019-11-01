Seaboard Corp Declares Dividend of $2.25 (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Thursday, November 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB traded up $10.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4,230.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 618. Seaboard has a 52 week low of $3,434.71 and a 52 week high of $4,743.71.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $50.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

