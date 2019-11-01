Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research report issued on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

HUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

HUN stock opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.33. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 79.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 21.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 563,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 100,278 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 856.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 37.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 19,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

