Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Security Devices International Inc (OTCMKTS:SDEV)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, 1,400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 25,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.

Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

Security Devices International, Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for security situations that do not require the use of lethal force. The company offers blunt impact projectile 40mm line of products, which uses pain compliance to control a target; and a line of 12 gauge less lethal projectiles and irritants.

