Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

Select Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,343. Select Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

