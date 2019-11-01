Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.04. Sempra Energy also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.70-7.50 EPS.

Shares of SRE opened at $144.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.74. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $104.88 and a 52 week high of $148.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sempra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.10.

In other Sempra Energy news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,048,475.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,586,371.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.