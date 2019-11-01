Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $849.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.24 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $0.85-0.89 EPS.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.58. The company had a trading volume of 68,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,360. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.73. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $52.33.

In related news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 26,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $1,341,099.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Chawla sold 9,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $470,293.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,589. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.48.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

