Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.31

Shares of Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.39. Sequential Brands Group shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sequential Brands Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.16). Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 92.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $26.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sequential Brands Group Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 685,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sequential Brands Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,497,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 200,453 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Sequential Brands Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 9,575,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 548,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its position in Sequential Brands Group by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 210,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

