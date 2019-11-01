SF Capital Reaches Market Capitalization of $37,615.00 (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 87.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 1st. During the last week, SF Capital has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. SF Capital has a total market cap of $37,615.00 and $11.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SF Capital token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SF Capital alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00218433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.93 or 0.01402808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029555 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00115362 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SF Capital Token Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,276,023 tokens. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io.

SF Capital Token Trading

SF Capital can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SF Capital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SF Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SF Capital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.