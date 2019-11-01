Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires 94,951 Shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (NYSE:GGZ)

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (NYSE:GGZ) by 136.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,951 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGZ. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 28.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 10.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 6.7% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 1.2% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 80,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,522. Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28.

In other Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst news, Director James P. Conn sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $151,784.82.

Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

