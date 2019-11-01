Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 64,472 Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK)

Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 38.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 21.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 239.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 310,409 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 99,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AVK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.74. 1,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,222. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $15.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%.

In other Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd news, insider Michael A. Smart purchased 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.24 per share, with a total value of $66,885.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at $68,423.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,913 shares of company stock valued at $88,726.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

