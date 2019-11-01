Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 28,582 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,582 shares during the period. Royce Value Trust accounts for approximately 2.3% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.35% of Royce Value Trust worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,341,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,429,000 after acquiring an additional 88,372 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,543,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,480,000 after purchasing an additional 51,524 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 651,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 8.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 455,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 34,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 442,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RVT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,989. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

