Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 92,313 Shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA)

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,313 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 13.9% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 8.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

RA stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,011. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%.

About BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

