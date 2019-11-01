Shaker Financial Services LLC Takes Position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 193,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.17% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 96,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 20.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 140,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 23,494 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 31.5% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,333,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 58,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.76. 4,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,470. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

