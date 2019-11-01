Sherritt International (TSE:S) Given New C$0.30 Price Target at TD Securities

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its target price decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Shares of TSE S traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.24. 357,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,537. The firm has a market cap of $95.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. Sherritt International has a twelve month low of C$0.17 and a twelve month high of C$0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$46.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sherritt International will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.