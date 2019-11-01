Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) Receives $12.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFL. ValuEngine raised Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ship Finance International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on Ship Finance International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Ship Finance International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ship Finance International by 11.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Ship Finance International in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Ship Finance International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 92,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 29.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Ship Finance International has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $110.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.61 million. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 20.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ship Finance International will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

