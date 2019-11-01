Short Interest in Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Decreases By 8.6%

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 480,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of ADRO stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Aduro BioTech has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.93.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 624.51% and a negative return on equity of 68.69%. The company had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADRO. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.01.

In other Aduro BioTech news, CEO Stephen T. Isaacs sold 31,098 shares of Aduro BioTech stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $40,738.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,663.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,185 shares of company stock valued at $68,362. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,414,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 937,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 653,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 701,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 302,573 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,070,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 239,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,225,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 220,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

