Short Interest in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Drops By 12.7%

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the September 15th total of 8,430,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. 447,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,280. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 0.19. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $7.78.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.13 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. FMR LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 134,396 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 63,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

