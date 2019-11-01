Short Interest in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Grows By 5.4%

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ARLP opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.95. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.40 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 88.52%.

In other news, Director Wilson M. Torrence purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $86,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,860.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 185.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliance Resource Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

