Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) Expands By 6.5%

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,800 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 798,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,460,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,409,000 after buying an additional 19,483 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 131,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,188,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,333,000 after acquiring an additional 477,495 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 949,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,208,000 after acquiring an additional 30,905 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 662,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54,934 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AB traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $28.98. The company had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $877.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.27 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

