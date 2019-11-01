Short Interest in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Drops By 7.3%

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,700 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 407,400 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $127,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,831,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,419,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 64,166 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 141,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,782 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,695,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 39,231 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,327. The stock has a market cap of $621.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.92.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $171.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.34 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. America’s Car-Mart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

