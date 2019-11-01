Short Interest in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Expands By 6.1%

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,290,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 46,440,000 shares. Approximately 18.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Guggenheim set a $7.00 price objective on Antero Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Antero Resources from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

NYSE:AR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.67. 13,209,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,210,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $815.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $17.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.92 million. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 20.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $60,408,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 435.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,312,201 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132,465 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 727.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,568,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,781 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $7,224,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 265.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,707,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

