Short Interest in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) Grows By 6.7%

Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,050,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 11,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 930,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.9 days. Currently, 16.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Brookfield Property Reit news, Director Scott Cutler acquired 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $124,902.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPR. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Reit in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Reit in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPR opened at $18.90 on Friday. Brookfield Property Reit has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Brookfield Property Reit

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

