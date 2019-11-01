Short Interest in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Drops By 6.8%

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Builders FirstSource to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens raised Builders FirstSource from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.88.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 4,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $87,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,539.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald F. Mcaleenan sold 125,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $2,367,703.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,449 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

