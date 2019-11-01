Short Interest in Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Decreases By 14.1%

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the September 15th total of 167,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Flynn bought 32,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $500,008.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Kyle Schools bought 32,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,992.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,992.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 68,813 shares of company stock worth $1,012,859. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 108.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the second quarter valued at $190,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 85.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares during the last quarter. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capstar Financial stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.04. The stock had a trading volume of 633 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,897. The firm has a market cap of $300.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.92. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSTR. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Capstar Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstar Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

