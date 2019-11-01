Short Interest in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expands By 9.4%

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Currently, 18.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 479,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $43.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

CDLX traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $41.91. The company had a trading volume of 289,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,792. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. The company has a market capitalization of $903.98 million, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Cardlytics has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $42.19.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.01%. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Thomas Evans sold 6,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $289,430.46. Also, COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $130,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 316,475 shares of company stock valued at $11,914,849 and have sold 2,755,122 shares valued at $86,583,817. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,476,000 after acquiring an additional 438,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after acquiring an additional 238,211 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,392,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 344,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 37,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.