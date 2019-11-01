Short Interest in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Decreases By 15.5%

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the September 15th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $880,000. Natixis increased its position in Cousins Properties by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 24,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CUZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.67. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $40.40.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $180.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

