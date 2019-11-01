Short Interest in GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) Decreases By 6.7%

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 3,880,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 867,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius bought 10,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $31,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,668,746 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,306,612.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at $49,000. AXA raised its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 0.6% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 930,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 467,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLYC. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of GlycoMimetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

GLYC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 211,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,946. The company has a market cap of $223.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.54 and a quick ratio of 17.54. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

