Short Interest in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Increases By 10.3%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the September 15th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 854,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of GTN stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 354,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,916. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.08.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.79 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gray Television will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GTN shares. Stephens set a $27.00 target price on Gray Television and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Gray Television from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Gray Television in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

In other news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $111,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,008,467 shares in the company, valued at $14,995,904.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hilton H. Howell, Jr. purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,568.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 992,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,645,226.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,600 shares of company stock worth $158,230. Corporate insiders own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 188.5% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 337.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 647,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 499,700 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 6.4% during the second quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 13.8% in the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 82,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Gray Television by 32.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,042,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after buying an additional 257,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

