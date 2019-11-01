Short Interest in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Decreases By 7.4%

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

GRFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GRIFOLS S A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 453.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 24.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

GRFS stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.07. The stock had a trading volume of 85,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,239. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.32.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

