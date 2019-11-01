Short Interest in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Drops By 13.9%

Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 764,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 262.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 86.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 73.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 802.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Honda Motor stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.47. The company had a trading volume of 756,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,972. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $36.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

