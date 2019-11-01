Short Interest in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Declines By 14.5%

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 880,400 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Venables sold 1,280 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $105,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $125,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,780 shares of company stock valued at $2,594,055 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,894,000 after purchasing an additional 450,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,529,000 after purchasing an additional 409,987 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4,551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 865,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,917,000 after purchasing an additional 847,010 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,047,000 after purchasing an additional 72,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 698,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,660,000 after purchasing an additional 118,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INDB shares. Compass Point raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Shares of INDB opened at $82.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.83. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $62.33 and a 1 year high of $87.64.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter. Independent Bank had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

