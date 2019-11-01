Short Interest in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) Decreases By 7.3%

Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Meridian Bancorp stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 187,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.56. Meridian Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on EBSB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meridian Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBSB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,894 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.