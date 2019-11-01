Short Interest in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Rises By 11.5%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,970,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the September 15th total of 173,060,000 shares. Currently, 26.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

NIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $1.90 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.40 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.76 to $1.47 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 32.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 50.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 6.7% in the second quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 70.0% in the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. 17,972,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,622,299. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($2.65). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 107.06% and a negative net margin of 152.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3180.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($57.82) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

