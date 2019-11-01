Short Interest in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Expands By 10.8%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 6,490,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $56.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,264. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.16% and a net margin of 32.16%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,521,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,211,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,424,000 after acquiring an additional 310,066 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,484,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,726 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,627,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,153,000 after acquiring an additional 89,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,029,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,591,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. 7.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

