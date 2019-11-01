Short Interest in Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC) Decreases By 14.2%

Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the September 15th total of 167,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 21.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TWMC stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. Trans World Entertainment has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $28.00.

Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($4.48) EPS for the quarter. Trans World Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Trans World Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Trans World Entertainment

Trans World Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used compact discs, DVDs, Blu-Ray, and video games through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

